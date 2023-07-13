Current Publishing
Letter: Nothing funny about Wilson’s dog column

By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

When I read Fonda Poland’s comment regarding Danielle Wilson’s article about her dog, I completely agree. Your decision to print such a (column) was in very poor taste.

Ms. Wilson’s response to what she had done was cruel and thoughtless. There was nothing funny about what happened to their dog. Didn’t anyone in her family notice the dog was missing? Does Ms. Wilson truly hope the dog “would quietly disappear?” Simply said, some people just should not have animals.

In the future, I hope Current will make better decisions about what stories are entertaining and appropriate to print. I am extremely disappointed!

Nancy Tatum, Carmel


