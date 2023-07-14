Current Publishing
You are at:»»»City of Carmel adds stop signs at Main Street, Veterans Way

City of Carmel adds stop signs at Main Street, Veterans Way

0
By on Carmel Community
The City of Carmel on July 13 installed stop signs on Main Street at Veterans Way. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

The City of Carmel has added stop signs on Main Street at Veterans Way, creating a four-way stop at the intersection.

According to City Engineer Jeremy Kashman, the stop signs are intended to improve safety in an area with increasing foot traffic and active construction projects nearby.

“There is a lot of pedestrian activity at the intersection, as well, and we felt it was best at this time to make the change for safety,” Kashman stated in a press release.

The signs are expected to stay, as Mayor Jim Brainard has directed the city’s legal department to draft an ordinance to make them permanent, according to City of Carmel spokesman Dan McFeely. The ordinance will go before the Carmel City Council for a vote.


More Headlines

Lawrence finance committee reviews ARPA funds proposal Boone County 4-H Fair begins July 15 Conner Prairie proposes relocating eco-lodge, reducing size of commercial area in Carmel expansion Traffic tangle: Residents have differing views about ongoing Pleasant Street construction project City of Noblesville OKs changes to facade program America’s Bird: Fort Harrison State Park program spotlights bald eagles in Indiana
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact