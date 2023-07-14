Physique 57 launches Teen Sculpt workout class to help girls build energy, confidence

Physique 57, a barre fitness studio at 350 Monon Blvd. in Carmel, has launched a girls-only summer program called Teen Sculpt.

The program is a high-energy, low-impact workout class for girls aged 13-17. Physique 57 offers a new-client special of $20 for the first two classes. Teen Sculpt is $15 per class after the first two classes.

“Our class considers not only the movement their body should be doing but also on giving the girls energy and confidence,” Physique 57 owner Leslie Lupton said.

According to Physique 57, the class is an opportunity for teens to grow stronger, physically and mentally, in a safe and comfortable space. Because of that goal, no adults are in the studio during the sessions.

“The main reason we do not have adults in the studio during Teen Sculpt is so the girls are comfortable and amongst their peers,” Lupton said. “We want the girls to have an inclusive experience targeted directly toward them, including the choreography and the music.”

The class takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with one trainer leading the class. There are five trainers on staff who can teach the class.

“Our teen class is incredibly rewarding to teach,” Physique 57 master trainer Daryl Grob said. “After class, I hear the girls talk about how strong they feel or how fun the hour was. It is remarkably fulfilling, and I feel like I am making a positive impact on how these girls will view a healthy lifestyle as they get older.”

The class is for teen girls of all fitness levels, including athletes like 12-year-old Kyla Patel.

“I dance and play tennis, and I love doing this class because it allows me to exercise with friends in a comfortable environment,” Patel said. “I like the trainers that teach the class because they push everyone to try their best but don’t push anyone too far. It is a great experience, and I hope more people join us.”

The class was originally scheduled only for the summer, but Lupton wants to extend Teen Sculpt into the school year. It will shift to Fridays and Sundays to avoid conflict with school sports and activities.

“We have not nailed down a specific time for the school year, but we are excited to continue this class for the girls that have enjoyed it and put Teen Sculpt on our schedule permanently,” Lupton said.

For more about Physique 57 and Teen Sculpt, visit physique57.com/indianapolis.