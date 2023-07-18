Night & Day diversions – July 18, 2023

‘Sophisticated Ladies’

“Sophisticated Ladies” runs through Aug. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute” is set for 7:30 p.m. July 20 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. ATI Live presents Un5Gettable at 7:30 p.m. July 21, and Wayne Powers will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Broadway Under the Stars’

“Broadway Under the Stars” will be presented at 8 p.m. July 21-22 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Songbook Academy in Concert

The Great American Songbook Foundation’s annual Songbook Academy, a summer intensive program, will conclude with a concert at 7 p.m. July 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.