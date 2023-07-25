Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Exterior upgrade in Carmel

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 2007 in The Village of WestClay, this home’s owners were ready for an exterior upgrade to improve both style and function. Our team got to work transforming the home’s façade, creating a brighter and more modern visual appeal.

Before
  • We reimagined the home’s exterior — transforming the previously stark federal-style appearance into a warm and welcoming entryway.   
  • A new portico over the front door provides added dimension, while a new, sleek staircase railing creates a more modern aesthetic throughout the length of the front walkway.
  • Eze-Breeze windows were added to the back porch, allowing the homeowners to effortlessly move from sunroom to screened porch, depending on the weather and time of day.
  • A new patio and stone fireplace were added to back of the home, creating the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors (almost) year-round.


