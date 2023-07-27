Noblesville company begins solar energy project

SMC Corp. officials hope a new solar energy system to be installed at its North American headquarters in Noblesville will help reduce energy consumption and costs.

The company, which manufactures components for the automation, controls and process industries, broke ground earlier this month on a 2,472-panel solar energy system as part of a partnership with Indianapolis-based HSI Solar. The system is one of the first steps in a proposed multi-phase initiative at its headquarters and will produce an estimated 1.4GWh of energy on an annual basis, officials said.

“SMC is committed to long term sustainability initiatives that positively impact our eco-footprint,” said Kelley Stacy, president and CEO of SMC. “In addition to the environmental and social benefits, this system will reduce our energy consumption and costs, freeing up the budget for workplace improvements and development.”

Construction is underway on the first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed and in operation later this year. HSI Solar is in the preliminary design state of the second phase tied to the project, officials said.

“We’ve worked closely with SMC to develop a plan that directly addresses their goals. We take a holistic approach to all of our projects, not just maximizing the system size, but identifying the best combination of solutions to achieve our partner’s economic, social and environmental objectives,” said Nick Koon, co-founder of HSI Solar.

SMC Corp., at 10100 SMC Blvd., currently has more than 850 workers at its plant in Noblesville. The company received a 10-year tax personal property tax abatement in December by the city tied to the construction of an approximate 27,000-square-foot clean room inside an existing industrial building at its headquarters as part of a $30.2 million investment.

The company is expected to save around $1.7 million over the life of the abatement, said Chuck Haberman, assistant director for economic development with the city.

SMC Corp. plans to employ a total of 1,157 employees with an average salary of $59,000 by Dec. 31, 2032, as a result of the project, according to an economic development agreement approved between the city and SMC Corp.