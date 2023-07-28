Snapshot: Physician’s office celebrates grand opening

Current Publishing
Integrative Direct Primary Care held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony July 13. The primary care office at 55 Brendon Way is home to owner Dr. Jacob Dewitt’s official practice. The new location offers services including diagnostic testing, chronic disease management, acute and urgent care and more. Dewitt is a father to three and the team doctor for Andretti Racing. The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce assisted in the open house that included refreshments and Andretti Racing appearances by Jarett Andretti and Gabby Chaves. (Photo courtesy of IDPC.)


