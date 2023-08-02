11 injured in Westfield crash

Eleven passengers on an assisted living shuttle bus sustained injuries after a crash Wednesday morning in Westfield involving a SUV that resulted in the bus flipping over, authorities said.

The Westfield Police Dept. responded to the 1700 block of East 151st Street around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a crash involving the bus and a 2010 Cadillac SRX SUV, said Westfield police Sgt. Rafael Diaz. A total of 12 passengers were inside the shuttle bus, Diaz said.

Police did not identify where the bus was from.

Five passengers were transported from the scene by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, while another five passengers were transported to the hospital by a Westfield Washington Schools school bus. One passenger on the bus was taken to IU-Health by a personal vehicle, while the driver of the SUV, who was not identified, was treated and released on the scene.

Diaz said that four of the passengers on the shuttle bus sustained serious injuries, while seven individuals reported minor injuries.