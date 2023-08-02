Committee relaunches to support HSE referendum

Advance HSE, a committee of parents, teachers and community volunteers, announced that it has relaunched in support of the Hamilton Southeastern Schools referendum that will be on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The committee worked in support of the 2016 school-funding referendum that passed but is expiring at the end of this year. The committee announcement stated that members are focused on generating public support for the continuation of the school district operating referendum renewal at a reduced rate.

The HSE Board of Trustees voted July 12 to place the referendum renewal on the Nov. 7 ballot. If voters approve it, the new rate will be .1995 cents per $100 assessed value, providing annual school funding of an estimated $24 million. Through the 2016 referendum, property owners have been paying .2275 cents per $100 assessed value. The Fishers City Council, which met in joint session with the school board, unanimously approved a resolution in support of the referendum.

“This referendum seeks to ensure the continuation of teacher salaries, student safety measures and a diverse range of course offerings that underpin the exceptional educational experience provided by HSE,” the Advance HSE announcement states. “The referendum on the November 7 ballot is a renewal of the successful 2016 referendum, with the maximum tax rate being reduced. Voting yes will not lead to a tax increase for residents; on the contrary, homeowners will experience a substantial 19.1% reduction in the impact of the referendum, starting in 2024.”

Co-chairwomen, Sneha Shah and Laura Smoots, will lead the committee’s effort.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming number of volunteers who have joined our cause so far,” Shah said. “We welcome and encourage all residents of the school district to get involved and support the referendum.”

For more, visit advanceHSEschools.com.