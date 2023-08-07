Sports authority hires new director, development manager

The Hamilton County Sports Authority has hired two men who will be tasked with growing the county’s sports presence in their respective roles.

Carl Daniels was named as director and comes to the sports authority after working at the Indiana Sports Corp, Butler University, the NCAA, Adidas and the Indiana Pacers. He will oversee all activities and staff for the office and lead efforts to build brand equity, value, innovation and growth, according to a news release.

Gabe Amick was also hired as the senior sports development manager for the Hamilton County Sports Authority and started his career with the Indiana Sports Corp. He previously worked with Indy Fuel and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and comes to the sports authority from the city of Fishers, where he managed its two largest events, Spark!Fishers and BooBash.

Amick’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he worked as director of ticket and promotions while at the Indiana Sports Corp and was vice president of fan experience with Indy Fuel. He also worked as director of ticket operations at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and most recently served as events experience coordinator with the city of Fishers, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Officials said that Amick’s new role will focus on attracting, supporting and developing events and activities that drive positive impact through sports.

“We can’t be more excited in the level of talent we found for the Sports Authority with these two individuals,” said Karen Radcliff, vice president and chief strategy officer with Hamilton County Tourism who also serves as interim director of the Hamilton County Sports Authority. “Filling these roles was critical as our communities rise in their influence as sports destinations.”

Officials said that in the next three years, two new sports arenas will be built within Hamilton County and noted that other sports- focused projects are currently being assessed by Hamilton County Tourism, Inc. as part of its BEST master plan — the Business of Entertainment, Sport and Tourism — investment strategies. Those sports arenas will be in Fishers and Noblesville.

In March, the city of Fishers kicked off the construction phase of the planned Fishers Event Center. The $170 million, 8,500-seat event center will become the home base for the Indy Fuel, the professional hockey minor league affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The facility is expected to be completed and open for business in late 2024.

The Indy Fuel, which currently plays in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, utilizes the Fuel Tank in Fishers for practice. In September, the master developer of the Fishers District, Thompson Thrift, announced a $550 million expansion of the district, where the event center will be located.

The event center will host sporting, theatrical and other entertainment events, officials said.

The expansion will be located east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets southeast of IKEA. It will also include new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential businesses, including The Union – a multi-family and entertainment option at the new district that will includes about 250 luxury apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 150 hotel rooms and up to 80,000 square feet of office space.

The second sports arena within Hamilton County will be located in Noblesville after the city and Pacers Sports & Entertainment struck a 10-year agreement earlier this year that will bring the Pacers’ G League franchise, the Mad Ants, to Noblesville. The team will relocate to Noblesville from Fort Wayne and would play in the new arena beginning in the 2024-25 season.

The city of Noblesville on July 25 approved the selection of a developer, Patch Development, for a planned events center and parking garage near I-69. Originally, the city announced plans in May to build an 85,000-square-foot arena at Finch Creek Park.

However, officials decided to move to a different location due to the economic impact of having the events center and parking garage near Innovation Mile with its proximity to I-69, Hamilton Town Center, existing and planned hotels and restaurants, Ruoff Music Center and other amenities and planned developments. Innovation Mile is a master-planned business district along 141st Street between Olio Road and Prairie Baptist Road.

Noblesville has committed $36.5 million toward the project, which calls for a 3,400-seat arena that would be rented by the Pacers for up to 40 days a year. The Pacers G League team will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the interim until the new arena is completed.