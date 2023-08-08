City of Westfield considering 3 proposals for Grand Park

The number of proposals being considered for the operation or management of Grand Park has been narrowed down to three entities.

The city sent out requests for proposals in 2022 regarding the 400-acre complex that serves as the training camp for the Indianapolis Colts and received seven proposals. In March, city officials announced that it was moving forward with evaluating proposals only for the operation and management of Grand Park and the Grand Park Events Center.

Westfield City Council and the city’s Redevelopment Commission had a joint meeting Aug. 7, where officials said that the number of proposals currently being considered was three. Grand Park, which opened in 2014, has 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a 378,000-square-foot multi-use event center.

The city appointed six individuals to serve on a committee to review the proposals, which were received by the following entities:

Card & Associates Athletic Facilities, LLC

A confidential client of Cushman & Wakefield

Indy Sports & Entertainment, LLC and related entity

Ambassador Enterprises

REV Entertainment

Sports Facilities Companies, LLC

Anytown USA, LLC

Committee members include Brian Tomamichel, chief financial officer with Westfield Washington Schools; Troy Patton, Westfield City Council member; Larry Clarino, board member with the Westfield Public Works and Safety; Dan Moyer, a Westfield business owner; Chuck Lehman, a former Westfield City Council member; and Jeremy Lollar, the city’s chief of staff.

At one time, the city had indicated selling Grand Park was an option and previously said that if that were to occur, they would use the proceeds to pay off park debt. The city still owes nearly $80 million for the complex.

Westfield City Councilman Scott Willis, who is set to become mayor in January, said there is no timeline attached as to when a decision will be made. Willis said the city is currently in a question-and-answer session with the three firms, noting that officials are preparing to move into a negotiation phase regarding each offer.

Officials did not identify the three firms that are being considered.

Willis added that he will be brought in at some point regarding the decision-making phase of the process. Committee members will eventually make a recommendation to the Westfield City Council and the city’s Redevelopment Commission regarding the proposals, according to the city.