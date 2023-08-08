Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Raising Cane’s plans store in Westfield

Raising Cane’s plans store in Westfield

0
By on Westfield Community

Westfield residents can look forward to the arrival of Raising Cane’s as one of the latest restaurants coming to the city.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based company known for chicken tenders has filed plans with the city to build a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 14909 Thatcher Lane. Other nearby restaurants on Thatcher Lane include Chick-fil-A, Applebee’s, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Burger King and Taco Bell, among others.

Westfield would mark the second Raising Cane’s restaurant within Hamilton County following the opening of the Noblesville location, 13020 Campus Pkwy., in April. Raising Cane’s opened another store in Avon last November.

Officials with Raising Cane’s did not respond to a media inquiry about its timeline and when it intends to open the Westfield store. For more, visit raisingcanes.com.

Meanwhile, Dollar Tree also plans to open a 9,977-square-foot store in Westfield at 17659 Gunther Blvd., according to plans filed with the city. The discount store has more than 8,000 locations in the United States and Canada, according to its website.

Dollar Tree also operates Family Dollar, which it acquired in 2015. Officials said at the time that the combined merger would result in more than 13,000 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces with sales exceeding $19 billion annually.


More Headlines

City of Westfield considering 3 proposals for Grand Park New notes: Pride of Westfield marching band to perform ‘Uncharted’ Trustee to lead Willis transition team Sports authority hires new director, development manager Robots enhance services at assisted living homes
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact