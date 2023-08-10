Ivy Tech to offer training for trucking industry

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville is partnering with an Indianapolis truck driving school to provide training and career opportunities in the trucking industry.

Ivy Tech will collaborate with DriveCo CDL Learning Center, an Indianapolis-based truck driving school that campus officials said will “address the growing demand for skilled truck drivers and empower individuals with the necessary skills for a rewarding career in transportation.”

“Through this partnership, Ivy Tech Hamilton County students will have access to DriveCo CDL Learning Center’s industry-leading commercial driver’s license (CDL) training program,” according to a news release from Ivy Tech.

Instructors from DriveCo CDL Learning Center will provide hands-on training and instruction, which will cover essential driving techniques, safety protocols and industry regulations, according to Ivy Tech, which said that students will also gain proficiency in vehicle inspection, maneuvering and defensive driving skills.

“We are excited to partner with DriveCo CDL Learning Center to offer our students a direct pathway to the thriving trucking industry,” said Rachel Kartz, interim chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus. “This collaboration aligns with Ivy Tech’s commitment to providing our students with high-quality education and career opportunities in growing sectors. The trucking industry offers stability, excellent earning potential, and the chance to play a crucial role in keeping our economy moving.”

Students who complete the CDL training program will receive a certificate of completion from DriveCo CDL Learning Center that will demonstrate their proficiency and readiness for employment, according to Ivy Tech, which said that students will also sit for the state CDL skills test to obtain their CDL.

“Our partnership with Ivy Tech Hamilton County allows us to combine our expertise in CDL training with Ivy Tech’s reputable educational programs,” said Karen Orosz, school director of DriveCo CDL Learning Center. “We are proud to contribute to the development of a highly skilled workforce that meets the industry’s demands. Through this collaboration, we are fostering opportunities for career growth and economic prosperity.”

The American Trucking Associations said that 8.4 million people were employed throughout the economy in jobs that relate to trucking activity in 2022, according to the Washington, D.C.,-based organization’s website. A total of 3.54 million truck drivers were employed in 2022, an increase of 1.5 percent over the prior year, the organization said.

For more, contact Julie Miller by emailing [email protected] or call 317-779-0551.