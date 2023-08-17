Zionsville Parks board approves proposals

During its Aug. 9 meeting at Town Hall, the Zionsville Board of Parks & Recreation passed a series of proposals, including:

Permitting the Zionsville boys rugby team to practice in Mulberry Fields.

Supporting Zionsville Board of Parks & Recreation Supt. Jarod Logsdon’s plan to connect Starkey Nature Park and the Carpenter Nature Preserve in the latest zoning plans that are underway for the city.

The rugby team was approved for 35 practices in Mulberry Fields that began the week of Aug. 9 and continue throughout the rest of the fall term.

“I think it’s good that we’re bringing our teams back,” said John Stehr, president of the Zionsville Board of Parks & Recreation. “That’s nice that that’s happening.”

The board also voted to formally support Logsdon’s letter to the Zionsville Plan Commission, which says he wants to see the land between Starkey Nature Park and the Carpenter Nature Preserve used thoughtfully and maintained. He said one way to ensure both would be to create the Eagle Creek Greenway, a pathway that would connect the two areas.

“Our park system was largely built on three things: Opportunities, donations as well as development” Logsdon said during the meeting. “Each of the (parks in Zionsville) have not only benefitted the residents of those developments, but also our community at large.”

Logsdon and other board members said they would like to see Zionsville continue to be a nature-based community.

“There are very few things in the world that are black and white,” Stehr said. “I think this is one of those shades of gray that we live in here.”

Following the meeting, board members signed a resolution to support Logsdon’s letter to the Zionsville Plan Commission.

The board’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Zionsville Town Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend.