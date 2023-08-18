Snapshot: Brainard honored by Indiana India Business Council

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, center, is presented with the Indiana Ratna (Jewel of Indiana) by Indiana India Business Council founder and President Raju Chinthala, left, and Bharath Patel, IIBC board chair. Brainard received the award at IIBC’s annual gala Aug. 9 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom for his contributions toward “strengthening cultural, educational, political, social and economic ties and his profound impact in both Indiana and India during his seven terms as Carmel’s mayor,” according to Chinthala. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)