Stuart running for Fishers City Council’s Southwest District seat

Bill Stuart is running as a Democrat for the Fishers City Council’s Southwest District seat. He serves on the Fishers Plan Commission and the Fishers Fire Merit Board. Stuart and his wife, Peggi, have lived in Fishers 29 years and have four children and four grandchildren.

Q: What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A: I have been active in the community on boards and commissions. I have the skills, experience and commitment to help make Fishers an even better place to work, play and raise a family.

Q: What is the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years and how would you address it?

A: Our biggest challenge is to make Fishers an even better place to live. That means attracting higher paying jobs, providing more recreational opportunities, creating more housing options and lifting our educational system.

Q: How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials.?

A: The key to a better Fishers is to involve as many people as possible. As a councilor, I will attend public meetings to follow the work of boards and commissions and to make myself available to constituents. I plan to host coffee sessions to ensure constituents can find me to discuss concerns.

Q: How can the city address housing availability in Fishers?

A: I have grown increasingly concerned that some of the people who work in Fishers can’t afford to live here. We must encourage private developers to create a variety of quality housing for different income levels.

The general election is Nov. 7.