Hamilton Southeastern board OKs RFP for Fall Creek Intermediate

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously Aug. 9 to approve plans to issue a request for proposals seeking a Construction Manager as Constructor contract to renovate Fall Creek Intermediate School at 12011 Olio Rd. in Fishers.

A Construction Manager as Constructor agreement merges the duties of contractor and construction manager.

According to a memo from Director of Facilities Matt Rapp, Fall Creek Intermediate was built in 1998. It has 137,218 square feet and sits on about 23 acres.

“FCI has remained fairly untouched since opening,” Rapp states in the memo. “After serving HSE students for over 25 years, HSE believes it is time to renovate the building. It is HSE’s recommendation that the renovations include updates to interior and exterior finishes, address building envelope issues, update mechanical, fire and public address systems, furniture replacement, kitchen updates and make improvements to the playground and parking lot.”

The anticipated cost for the project is just shy of $29 million. Construction should start in May of 2024 and last about 20 months. Completion is expected by January 2026.

Also during the Aug. 9 meeting, the HSE school board approved renewal of a five-year contract with Coca-Cola for exclusive product sales of non-alcoholic beverages on school properties. The company pays a percentage of sales back to the district.

The September HSE Schools Board of Trustees meetings have been adjusted. The regular meeting that was scheduled for Sept. 13 now will be a work session, and the Sept. 19 work session will be the board’s monthly meeting.

Superintendent Yvonne Stokes explained that the change was needed because of the timing of contract negotiations and the need to get certain information in front of the board during a regular meeting.