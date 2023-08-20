Current Publishing
You are at:»»»PZAZ Tree of the Year winner announced
PZAZ Tree of the Year winner announced
The winning tree is as old as the town and sits at the Weston Family Farm. (Photo courtesy of the People of Zionsville for the Aesthetics of Zionsville)

PZAZ Tree of the Year winner announced

0
By on Zionsville Community

The second People of Zionsville for the Aesthetics of Zionsville Tree of the Year winner was announced at the Aug. 7 Zionsville Town Council meeting.

“The goal of the contest is to promote urban forestry and the preservation of trees, but we also want it to build community,” said Michal Owens, spokesperson for PZAZ.

This year’s winning tree is a grand bur oak on the Weston Family Farm at 1581 N. 1100 E., Sheridan.

For the contest, residents are invited to submit their favorite tree in Zionsville. According to PZAZ, Zionsville has been named a Tree City by the National Arbor Day Foundation for 22 years.

The winning tree was nominated by Zionsville resident Roxanna Gressel, who was inspired by the history of the tree.

Owens said in the 1840s, a farmer who lived on the land at the time planted the winning tree, making it as old as the town.

“The Rural Electrification Administration wanted to knock down the tree, and the farmer defended the tree in any way he could or wanted to,” Owens said.

Town Council member Brad Burk, who serves as a member of PZAZ, thanked the entire committee for their hard work on this project.

“This is a fun project that highlights what we do,” Burk said. “Data is data, but the stories are more powerful.”

Gressel was provided with an Earth and Turf gift card, and her photo of the tree will be displayed inside Zionville Town Hall.


More Headlines

Lawrence council approves court settlement agreement City of Noblesville plans more roundabout projects Zionsville Parks board approves proposals Westfield City Council mulls property tax relief, other items Noblesville School Board appoints teacher to Hamilton East Public Library board
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact