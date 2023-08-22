Night & Day diversions – August 22, 2023

‘Grumpy Old Men’

“Grumpy Old Men” runs from Aug. 24 to Oct. 1 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Symphony on the Prairie

One Night of Queen will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 25-26 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Vocalist Adam B. Shapiro’s Made in Indiana show is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

“Four Old Broads’

“Four Old Broads” runs through Aug. 27 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

Tribute to Johnny Cash

James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.