O’Charley’s in Noblesville closes

Citing industry challenges and the “macro-economic environment,” the O’Charley’s restaurant in Noblesville permanently closed Aug. 21.

O’Charley’s issued the following statement from CEO W. Craig Barber regarding the closure:

“It’s always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of Aug. 21. We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team. We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Midwest, including several in Indiana.”

The company still has restaurants in Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Greenfield, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Camby and Corydon.