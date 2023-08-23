Current Publishing
You are at:»»»O’Charley’s in Noblesville closes

O’Charley’s in Noblesville closes

0
By on Noblesville Business Local

Citing industry challenges and the “macro-economic environment,” the O’Charley’s restaurant in Noblesville permanently closed Aug. 21.

O’Charley’s issued the following statement from CEO W. Craig Barber regarding the closure:

“It’s always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of Aug. 21. We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team. We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Midwest, including several in Indiana.”

The company still has restaurants in Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Greenfield, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Camby and Corydon.


More Headlines

Office building in proposed Conner Prairie expansion concerns councilors, residents Goodman Campbell opens Noblesville office Night & Day diversions – August 22, 2023 Developers receive council approval for housing project Creative healing: Fort Ben Cultural Campus to host annual veterans art festival Noblesville Front Porch Music Festival set
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact