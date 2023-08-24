Snapshot: Local agencies gather for Public Safety Day

The Carmel police and fire departments joined other local agencies Aug. 19 to present the annual Public Safety Day in the parking lot of office buildings at 116th and Meridian streets. The free event featured activities for all ages, including safety demonstrations, live performances and the opportunity to get a firsthand look at several types of vehicles. (Photos by Adam Seif)
Snapshot: Local agencies gather for Public Safety Day0
