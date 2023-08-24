Venson to make area debut in Fishers Blues Fest

Jackie Venson is eager for her first visit to the Indianapolis area.

“I was supposed to (visit) in 2021 but that was the year that touring was really precarious, and the show got canceled,” said Venson, a rhythm and blues and soul artist from Austin, Texas. “I think this will be an excellent way to expose myself to a new audience, and I am excited that it will be my debut Indianapolis show.”

Venson will be the headliner for the first night of the 11th annual Fishers Blues Fest, set for Sept. 1-2 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Admission is free. Venson will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 1.

“I play blues festivals, but I also play a ton of nongenre-specific festivals and festival-type events,” Venson said. “I enjoy these gigs because I have the potential to be discovered by a ton of people all at once. They usually happen outside, which means the capacity of the venue is always huge. It’s a fun and rewarding experience usually.”

Her set includes several original songs from her albums “Evolution of Joy” and “Love Transcends,” as well as her other two studio albums.

“I will definitely sneak some other selections from other albums into the set as well,” Venson said.

Venson, the youngest of nine siblings, was born and raised in Austin, Texas, and lives there now.

“There’s a very low likelihood that I will leave Austin anytime soon. My whole life is here,” said Venson, whose father, Andrew Venson, was a professional musician for 40 years before retiring.

Cedric Burnside, a blues guitarist and singer-songwriter from Mississippi, will headline the Sept. 2 show with a performance from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Burnside’s has two Grammy-nominated albums, the 2015 “Descendants of Hill Country” in 2015 and “Benton County Relic” in 2018

Tickets aren’t required for the shows. Chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome. There is no outside alcohol permitted. There will be food and beverage vendors.

Fishers Blues Fest schedule

Sept. 1

5-6 p.m.: Django Knight

6:30-8 p.m.: Zach Person

8:30-10 p.m.: Jackie Venson

Sept. 2