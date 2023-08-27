Main Street First Friday Chocolate Trail set for Sept. 1

Main Street’s First Friday: Chocolate Trail event will be Sept. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. on the square in downtown Noblesville. Attendees can enjoy chocolate and explore downtown Noblesville.

Kate Baker, executive director of Main Street, said 20 merchants will participate, and the event map will be digitized. Attendees can visit merchants, who will scan a QR code and fill the attendee’s digital chocolate box. When an attendee’s box is completed by visiting each location on the map, they are entered into a prize drawing.

Prizes include gift cards from downtown businesses and other small items. Baker said Willy Wonka and a special guest will also visit the square and hand out lollipops.

HMC Screen Printing is among the participating businesses.

“We’re excited to engage in a community event that supports local business in such a fun way,” said Caila Camp, customer service representative for HMC Screen Printing. “The list of participants on the Chocolate Trail always features an all-star cast and we’re proud to be a part of it this year.”

The Chocolate Trail is one of Main Street’s First Friday events and has been around for at least 30 years, Baker said.

“It’s a fun way to come down and experience downtown, and who doesn’t love chocolate?” Baker said. “So, (you get) to come and get a variety of chocolate but also (are) be able to visit our shops and see all that Noblesville has to offer.”

Main Street is a nonprofit accredited by Indiana Main Street and Main Street America.

“I always had this sense of belonging anytime I visited, specifically the square,” Baker said. “And one of the things that I feel like is most important to me as I am involved with Noblesville Main Street and as I am a downtown resident now is I always am trying to find ways for everyone to get that same feeling that I have, that when you come to downtown Noblesville, you belong.

“(The event is designed) really just to come down, (and) just experience the magic of being in downtown Noblesville on a Friday evening,” Baker said.