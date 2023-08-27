Zionsville Plan Commission discusses new restaurant

The Zionsville Plan Commission met Aug. 21 at Zionsville Town Hall to discuss the development plan for a new Culver’s restaurant. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Petitioner K&J Investments XXVII LLC requested approval for a development plan for a Culver’s restaurant with a drive-thru at 3263 S. U.S. Highway 421, Zionsville. The petitioner also submitted a request for a waiver for architectural design.

The proposed project received approval of two variances at the March 1 Board of Zoning Appeals hearing. One was for a landscaping strip and the other was to permit a drive-thru. A variance for signage is filed and scheduled to be discussed at the Sept. 6 BZA hearing.

The plan commission also approved an architectural design waiver for the restaurant.

Some nearby residents spoke at the meeting and requested the new restaurant to be designed without Culver’s signature blue neon lights, saying business lighting in the area is lowering the property value of their homes.

The development plan for the Culver’s restaurant was conditionally approved, not including signage. Included in the approval was a commitment from the property owner to have no blue neon lighting on the building.