Night & Day diversions – August 29, 2023

‘Grumpy Old Men’
“Grumpy Old Men” runs through Oct. 1 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.
Live at the Center
The Sean Imboden Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Live at the Center at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts Center in Carmel. Tickets are $10 or register for the livestream option. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.
Symphony on the Prairie
The Symphony on the Prairie series features Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience Sept. 1; Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience Sept. 2; and Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band Sept. 3 at Conner Prairie in Fishers. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.
Feinstein’s cabaret
Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and Helpling “In the Pocket” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
Fishers Blues Fest
The Fishers Blues Fest, a free event, is set for 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 1-2 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers.