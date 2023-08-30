Current Publishing
Upland Brewing Company to open Sept. 1 at Clay Terrace 

Upland Brewing Company will open Sept. 1 at Clay Terrace, 14490 Clay Terrace Blvd. in Carmel.

The Bloomington-based craft brewery will offer a rotating selection of beer and seasonal food menus.

“Opening the doors of Upland Clay Terrace is a natural step for the Upland brand and something we’ve been so excited about,” stated Padraig Cullen, Upland Brewing Company vice president of hospitality. “This location is truly special. With tons of shopping and recreation as well as outdoor space nearby, this spot is versatile and lends itself to being a quick lunch stop, evening date night location and more. We’re thrilled to be here.”

Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.) and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.).

Learn more at uplandbeer.com.


