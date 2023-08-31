Athlete of the week: Competitive drive fuels Hamilton Southeastern setter

In Hamilton Southeastern High School volleyball coach Jason Young’s view, there are several things that make his senior setter Macy Hinshaw special, but one quality stands out.

“She is probably one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever had in our gym,” Young said. “She wants to win, and she knows every drill who wins. She is keeping score.”

Macy said she gets that drive from her mother and two older sisters.

“I am very competitive in everything I do,” Macy said.

Her sisters Kenzie and Makayla were varsity athletes at HSE. Kenzie, a 2017 HSE graduate, then played volleyball at the University of Tennessee Martin.

“I loved watching my sister play and we would always play together at home, too,” Macy said of Kenzie. “It was great having her as a role model.”

Makayla, a 2022 HSE graduate, played basketball in high school.

“Makayla played volleyball as well until she was a freshman, and then she decided to focus more on basketball, but I think she regrets not playing volleyball, too,” Macy said.

Their mother, Tisha Hinshaw, played basketball at Southern Illinois.

Macy has committed to Santa Clara University, choosing it over Fresno State and Utah State.

“I’ve always wanted to be out West, especially in California,” Macy said. “I fell in love with the campus once I got there and loved the coaches so much. When I left campus, I knew that is where I wanted to be.”

Young said Macy has been a strong defender for the team her entire career.

“She’s gotten better over the years with her decision making,” Young said. “She always made good decisions, but I’ve seen It become a next-level thing. She’s a great teammate. She is someone the kids respect a great deal. When she speaks, people listen.”

Macy has four teammates who have committed to NCAA Division I programs. They are senior middle hitter Breonna Goss, Duke University; senior outside hitter Lauren Harden; University of Florida; senior middle hitter Tiffany Snook; University of Memphis; and senior libero Sophie Ledbetter, Ball State University.

The Royals are the defending Class 4A state champions.

“It would be amazing to do a repeat but that isn’t our main goal,” Macy said. “We are focusing on getting better as a team and enjoying our journey instead of worrying about our end goal.”

Hamilton Southeastern uses two setters because of its depth.

“I enjoy being on the court, of course, as much as possible,” Macy said. “However, with the talent we have at HSE, we have figured out what’s best for the team and how to be successful. It worked for us last year, so that’s what we are going to continue to do because it is best for our team.”

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite athletes: Volleyball players Madison Lilley, Nicklin Hames.

Favorite TV shows: “Gossip Girl,” “One Tree Hill”

Favorite musicians: Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan because I love country music.