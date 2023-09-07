Illinois woman arrested after making threats at Carmel Police Dept. HQ 

Police arrested an Illinois woman after she entered the Carmel Police Dept. headquarters building at 4:49 p.m. Sept. 7 and made threatening statements at officers while claiming she had a gun.

A CPD negotiator communicated with Stephanie Abbo, 48, of Normal, Ill., until police took her into custody. She did not have a gun but attempted to pepper spray officers when they arrested her, according to police.

Abbo has been charged with intimidation, intimidation by a terroristic threat and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer. She is in the Hamilton County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500.