Letter: Proposed county tax plan essentially wealth transfer

Editor,

(Hamilton County Councilor) Brad Beaver has proposed Hamilton County raise its tax rate as the state reduces its tax rate. Why? To provide property tax relief to a relatively small number of “qualified” homeowners. Essentially this is wealth transfer – a concept pushed by socialists. Most homeowners in Fishers and Carmel will likely not see a property tax reduction but will see an income tax increase.

How about this proposal: Have the taxing bodies in this county propose reasonable budgets (subjective, I know), determine the property tax rate, then apply that rate to our assessments. Manage by actual need.

With the current approach, taxing bodies get automatic pay raises without needing to justify them. Most people would probably like that plan for their personal finances.

Russ Beale, Fishers