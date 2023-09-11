Noblesville man rides for pediatric cancer research

Current Publishing
Matt Gang is riding again in this year’s Great Cycle Challenge. (Photo courtesy of Matt Gang)

Five years ago, Noblesville resident Matt Gang discovered the Great Cycle Fundraiser on social media and has been an active participant ever since.

Gang, 46, will be cycling throughout the month of September for the Great Cycle Challenge, a fundraiser presented by the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. His goal is to ride 500 miles and raise $5,000.

Although he has not personally been affected by cancer, Gang said he has a heart for kids and likes the Great Cycle Challenge’s stated mission “Because kids should be living life, not fighting for it.”

“Reading some of the kids’ stories who have cancer really just kind of tore up my heart,” he said. “And so, I felt that this would be just a great way for me to give back to an organization that does a lot of research to try to help these kids live as much of a normal life as they can.”

For the Great Cycle Challenge, participants determine their mileage and monetary goal and chart their miles throughout September. People can donate through a participant’s challenge page.

Although Gang has enjoyed biking since childhood, he said he isn’t an avid cyclist. He started training for the fundraiser in May and has cycled approximately 1,043 miles since he began training.

This year, Gang has set his highest goals for money and mileage. But he also wants to complete a “century ride,” completing 100 miles in a day. He planned to attempt it Sept. 9 at the Cardinal Greenway, a 62-mile rail trail.

Gang will accrue the rest of his mileage on country roads and pathways, like Potter’s Bridge and Forest Park.

“I’m not doing it just for one kid, I’m doing it for all the children who have cancer and those who had cancer but didn’t survive it,” he said.

For more about the Great Cycle Challenge, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.


