Pickleball tournaments coming to Grand Park

The largest pickleball event in Indiana is coming to Grand Park Sports Center in Westfield.

On Sept. 12 at the Grand Park Events Center, the Association of Pickleball Players announced that the inaugural APP Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open will be played Jan. 3 through Jan. 7 in 2024 at the Grand Parks Sports Center.

The APP, founded in 2019, serves professionals, senior professionals and amateurs in U.S pickleball, according to its website.

Matt Trnian, director of the Grand Park Sports Campus, said pickleball’s popularity in the U.S has been growing rapidly and the facility looks forward to hosting the tournaments.

“This is a great opportunity for not only Grand Park but the City of Westfield as a whole,” Trnian said.

The top college pickleball teams in the U.S. will participate in the 2024 APP Collegiate Championship. Teams will be made of a minimum of four players (two men and two women) and a maximum of six (three men and three women).

Participants of all ages and skill levels can enter the APP Midwest Open. A wildcard playoff will be featured at the event, guaranteeing pro champions a wildcard entry into a designated APP Tour event.

During the week of the event, Grand Park Events Center will be turned into APP’s main attraction for pickleball, featuring 28 pickleball courts, a championship court, a stadium with seating for spectators, VIP sections, player locker rooms, a large bar and restaurant that gives guests a view of the fields.

For more, visit theapp.global/.