Cramer running for District 5 Lawrence council seat

Zach Cramer is the Democratic candidate for Lawrence Common Council’s District 5 seat.

Cramer, 31, is a health care management professional who has lived in Lawrence for six years. Cramer helped found the Brickyard Battalion, which played a role in bringing Indy Eleven to Indianapolis. He also is an advocate for the LGBTQ community, and said he works toward a more inclusive society.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A — My commitment to bipartisanship ensures cooperation across all affiliations for the benefit of Lawrence residents. With a background in healthcare management, I’ll prioritize efficient resource allocation and high-quality services.

Q — How will you ensure that all residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard by their elected officials?

A — Accessibility, inclusivity, and responsiveness are my guiding principles. Regular town hall meetings, diverse advisory committees, and open communication channels will ensure residents have a voice in governance.

Q — How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and common council?

A — I envision a collaborative partnership founded on transparent communication, mutual respect and a commitment to effective governance. Regular meetings and policy development involving both branches will ensure that Lawrence’s best interests come first.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next four years and how will you address it?

A — The most critical issue is economic development and job creation. My strategy includes attracting diverse businesses, supporting local entrepreneurs and investing in workforce development. By offering incentives and fostering partnerships, we’ll stimulate growth and provide residents with better employment opportunities.

The general election is Nov. 7