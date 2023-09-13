Global consulting company moving North American headquarters to Fishers

An international consulting company founded in Germany is relocating its North America headquarters to Fishers.

According to an announcement from the City of Fishers, Miebach Consulting has had its headquarters in Indianapolis and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with about 23 employees. As part of the relocation plan, Miebach intends to add an additional 22 high-paying jobs and invest $2.5 million in capital.

“Indiana has long been the epicenter of supply chain activity in North America, and we are happy to continue our partnership with the State of Indiana and a new partnership with the City of Fishers to continue our long history of success in unleashing our client’s supply chain potential,” Miebach’s Chief Revenue Officer for North America Nick Banich stated. “Our firm’s success is completely dependent on our clients’ trust and our people’s incredible work. After a long and thoughtful search, the vibrant Fishers community and their impressive plans for continued growth proved to be the best location to support our own evolution, enabling us to hire and retain the high-quality talent our work and clients demand from Miebach.”

Miebach Consulting has been named among Forbes’ World’s Best Management Consulting Firms, according to the announcement. It provides consulting services for supply chain solutions. Founded in 1973 in Frankfurt, Germany, Miebach Consulting is a global firm with more than 500 employees.

The new headquarters in Fishers will be located at 11100 USA Pkwy., at the former Navient Building, now called The Link at Fishers District.

“Fishers is a growing global city, and the team of Miebach is proving that we are competitive on a global scale,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “I’m looking forward to welcoming the Miebach team to Fishers and supporting their global efforts in our community.”

As an incentive, the City of Fishers has offered Miebach Consulting a $77,000 matching, reimbursable workforce training grant for new employees, subject to approval by the Fishers City Council and City of Fishers Redevelopment Commission.

Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, stated that the move is a positive development for Indiana as a whole.

“Miebach’s decision to grow here not only demonstrates the attractiveness of our state for businesses but also the dedication of our workforce,” she stated. “We are laser-focused on fostering a pro-growth environment that will allow for continued expansion and innovation, and we look forward to supporting Miebach and seeing the positive impact they will have on central Indiana.”

The IEDC has offered Miebach Consulting up to $425,000 in performance-based tax credits. The company will be eligible to claim that incentive once Hoosiers are hired, according to the announcement.