Neumann seeks reelection to NC district seat

Crystal Neumann is seeking reelection to the Fishers City Council, representing the North Central district. She and her husband Joerg have lived in Fishers since 2012. They have two sons, Eli and Anton, and two dogs, Chorizo and Frankfurter.

Neumann has a doctorate in business administration and works as a college administrator. She was an honoree of the Reverand Jesse L. Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Excel 2017. She was also inducted into the Indiana Latino Leadership Circle in 2020 and Hoosier Women Forward in 2022.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — As an educator, I love teaching, listening and engaging with others. With my doctorate in business, I like to analyze business operations and how they impact the city economically. I have a strong passion for sustainability and have been serving in the Fishers Environmental Working Group.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years and how would you address it?

A — In addition to supporting mental health, I work to increase sustainability awareness. We must continue to ensure the quality of our environment for current and future residents. I collaborate with developers to build sustainably by focusing on green space, preserving trees, improving walkability with trails and thinking about future development with solar panels and options for EV charging stations.

Q — How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A — Elected officials should create open forums to understand everyone’s vision, as well as provide opportunities for civic engagement – such as on boards and commissions. A community is built collaboratively. Transparency is essential.

Q — What can the city do to address housing availability?

A — The city must continue to follow the 2040 plan that Fishers has in place. The city must also invest within itself locally.

The general election is Nov. 7