Heartland Film Festival features a variety of films

The Heartland International Film Festival will feature more than 120 feature films during the Oct. 5-15 festival in Indianapolis.

The lineup, which was released Sept. 15, includes 19 world/U.S. premieres, 44 regional premieres, 20 special presentations from major distributors and seven Indiana Spotlight films.

The opening night film will be “The Lionheart” at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Newfields in Indianapolis. The HBO and TIME Studio film is a documentary about two-time Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon, who died in a 2011 crash during a Las Vegas race.

The centerpiece featured film is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 11 is “Rustin” from Netflix at Newfields. The film stars Heartland Film honoree Colman Domingo as civil rights leader Bayard Rustin.

The closing night film, “The Holdovers” from Focus Features, is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Newfields. The film is directed by Academy Award winner Alexander Payne and stars Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti.

“Named one of the ‘Coolest Film Festivals in the World’ earlier this year, the Heartland International Film Festival is proud to celebrate impactful storytelling and connect creatives with our dedicated audiences in Indianapolis,” stated Heartland Film Festival Artistic Director Greg Sorvig, a Carmel resident. “Highlighted by our trio of major event titles, HIFF’s reputation continues to grow as a regional destination on the awards season circuit while also highlighting true indies, including dozens of titles making their world, U.S. and regional premieres here in the heartland.”

“Art & Soul: A Portrait of Nancy Noel” will have its premiere at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Newfields. The film about the late Zionsville artist is directed by Noel’s son, Alex Koesene. This year’s theme is “YOU CAN’T LOOK AWAY,” and there will be screenings at Newfields, Living Room Theaters, The Kan-Kan Cinema & Restaurant, Landmark Glendale 12, and Emagine Noblesville. All film selections will have in-person screenings. Many of the films will also be available to view virtually (U.S. restricted). Individual tickets and fest passes are available at HeartlandFilmFestival.org.

Over the years, Heartland Film has presented $3.5 million in cash prizes, the largest total amount awarded by any film festival in North America.