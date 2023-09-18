Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Nonprofit celebrates National Service Dog Month
Nonprofit celebrates National Service Dog Month
ICAN was recently awarded a $5000 grant from the Community Foundation of Boone County to support a facility service dog being placed in a local Boone County elementary school. (Photo courtesy of Community Foundation of Boone County)

Nonprofit celebrates National Service Dog Month

0
By on Zionsville Community

September is National Service Dog Month, and the Zionsville nonprofit Indiana Canine Assistant Network is helping raise awareness about the importance of service dogs and the support they provide to those in need in the community.

ICAN was founded in 2002. It trains and places assistance dogs with community members living with disabilities. Over the past 20 years, it has placed nearly 250 service dogs.

The nonprofit has a dual mission of supporting those in the community with disabilities and offering a pathway of rehabilitation for individuals who want to better themselves.

“ICAN works with the Indiana Women’s Prison, Pendleton Correctional Facility and the Correctional Industrial Facility,” ICAN communications manager Samantha Thompson said. “The incarcerated individuals serve as trainers and handlers for our service dogs.”

ICAN was recently awarded a $5,000 rolling grant from the Community Foundation of Boone County to support a facility service dog’s placement in a local Boone County elementary school.

“ICAN relies on community grants and individual support to place as many dogs as possible,” Thompson said. “We would not be able to do what we do without community support.”

The nonprofit held a fundraiser Sept. 8 at Hickory Hall Polo Club in Whitestown to raise awareness for ICAN, where it received half of its operating funds.

“We have close to a two-year waitlist,” Thompson said. “With the funds from our fundraising events, we can train more dogs and lower our waitlist time.”

The next fundraiser for ICAN is Wine and Wags Oct. 19 at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis.

“Wine and Wags is open to the public and gives the community a chance to get to know what we do,” Thompson said. “We hope people will learn about us, fall in love with us and want to support us.”

For more, visit icandog.org.


More Headlines

For the fun of it: Westfield High School launches Unified Sports flag football team Breaking ground: Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township kicks off new administration building project Nonprofit to present leadership summit Lawrence mayor, council working on 2024 budget Carmel in brief — September 19, 2023 Town leaders receive BSU alumni awards
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact