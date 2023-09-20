Current Publishing
Runners, walkers set to ‘hit the bricks’
The Zionsville Optimist Club gathers for a ribbon cutting celebrating a water fountain, bicycle repair stand and bike racks installed at Overley-Worman Park and funded by the 2021 HIT-THE-BRICKS 5K/3K. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Optimist Club)

The Zionsville Optimist Club will conduct its 41st annual HIT-THE-BRICKS 5K Run/Walk and 3K Run and Fun Walk at 8 a.m. Sept. 30 at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 West Oak St.

ZOC President Cara Fausset said HIT-THE-BRICKS is a tradition in Zionsville and the club’s only fundraiser of the year.

“Being a 100 percent volunteer organization, virtually every dollar raised goes toward helping youth in their community,” Fausset said.

According to the ZOC, the HIT-THE-BRICKS name is derived from the portion of brick on Zionsville’s historic Main Street.

The ZOC was established in 1981. It is a local chapter of the Optimist International organization founded in Indianapolis in 1919. According to the club, the ZOC has provided more than $370,000 to Zionsville and Boone County youth in the past 42 years.

According to Ian Stewart and Allison Wolf, co-chairs of this year’s event, a spotlight beneficiary began in 2021 with the Zionsville Parks & Recreation Department. This year’s beneficiary will be the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home in Lebanon.

ZOC will have a raffle and various sponsor booths from local organizations will be on-site during the event. This year’s presenting sponsors are The Scoop and OrthoIndy.

To register for the race, visit tuxbro.com. Registration is also available starting at 7 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 30.


