Butterfly release in Carmel remembers those lost to brain aneurysms 

Brain aneurysm survivor Josh Sulzen, left, releases butterflies Sept. 16 with his mother, Linda Sulzen, and daughter, Jovie Sulzen. (Photo by Edward Redd)

In remembrance of loved ones lost to brain aneurysms, butterflies were released Sept. 16 in the Carmel Arts & Design District.

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine presented the event, held at 201 W. Main St., which featured remarks from a recent brain aneurysm survivor and his doctors and caretakers. September is Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month.

According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, nearly 6.7 million people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm, and about 30,000 suffer from a brain aneurysm each year.

Josh Sulzen survived a brain aneurysm less than five months ago. Dr. Charles Kulwin, who provided treatment, said there are factors that can increase the likelihood of an aneurysm, such as smoking or genetics, but often there is no explanation.

“For every risk factor you have, we’ve seen somebody with none of them,” Kulwin said. “A lot of it is just bad luck. That’s what’s so scary about it.”

Sulzen, 27, said he went to the emergency room with a headache that had lasted a couple of days. That was when it was discovered he had an aneurysm. Kulwin said it was fortunate that Sulzen had symptoms, because oftentimes there are none.

Butterflies were released at the end of the ceremony. GCBS nurse practitioner Kelly Hoonhout said that for some people butterflies symbolize that the spirit of a loved one is close by.


