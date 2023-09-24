Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Luther wasn’t a populist

Letter: Luther wasn’t a populist

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I’m a Carmel resident and read the (Sept. 12 Current in Carmel) article on how Trump and Martin Luther had a lot in common. This surprised me, and I consulted my cousin, who is an Anglican priest.

My cousin pointed out that (author of the book “Twin Populist Reform Warriors 500 Years Apart”) Paul Swartz’s obvious mistake is thinking of Martin Luther as a populist. Luther was in many ways profoundly conservative – with a small c – figure.

Luther lived under the protection of a German princeling Frederick lll. Luther’s first important published treatise was addressed “To The Christian Nobility of the German Nation.” This doesn’t sound very populist.

The real populists of the Protestant Reformation were people such as Thomas Muntzer, a leader of the peasants rebellion of 1524.

Luther reacted to this rebellion by writing one of his most inflammatory pamphlets “Against the Robbing and Murdering Hordes of Peasants.”

Luther loathed Muntzer and regarded him as a diabolical agent of chaos. One can’t help thinking that, if Luther were alive today, he might have felt the same way about Donald Trump.

Anya Bass, Carmel


More Headlines

Carmel man’s book aims to encourage those facing chronic illness Create What You Crave series aims to connect, inspire Your ViewsLetter: Thank you for rescuing my luggage! Your ViewsLetter: Don’t be confused by referendum wording  Q&A: Get to know the 5 at-large candidates running for Carmel City Council Opinion issued in Hamilton Southeastern Open Door complaint
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact