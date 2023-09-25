Center Celebration gala raises more than $550,000 

Highlighted by a headlining set by singer-songwriter Amy Grant, the annual Center Celebration 2023 presented by Ice Miller raised more than $585,000 to support the mission of the Center for the Performing Arts.

The Palladium concert hall was transformed into an elegant ballroom for the Sept. 23 occasion, which attracted guests such as Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb. After the First Merchants Bank Red Carpet Arrival and Cocktail Reception, attendees were seated for dinner and welcomed with a brief performance by Michael Feinstein, the Center’s artistic director.

The post-dinner live auction featured five packages, including luxury getaways and NFL experiences. In total, including proceeds from table reservations, partnerships, direct donations and a raffle, the event raised $585,199 in support of the Center’s arts and educational programming, which includes main stage performances by national and international artists, children’s concerts and camps, vocal and instrumental music classes, visiting speakers and reading clubs.

“We receive such wonderful ongoing support from our patrons, donors and corporate partners, but it’s especially gratifying to bring them all together once a year to celebrate and advance our mission,” Center President/CEO Jeffrey C. McDermott stated. “The Center is truly an institution sustained by and for the community.”

After an intermission, Grant and her seven-piece band took to the stage for an hour-long set, after which Grant and Feinstein returned for a duet of the George and Ira Gershwin standard “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.” The three after-parties featured live music by local acts Soul Street, Touch of Grass and pianist Eric Baker.