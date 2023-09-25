Westfield’s Barktoberfest returns with fun, fur and fundraising

Westfield Welcome has announced the return of Barktoberfest at Asa Bales Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7.

The event invites attendees to bring their pets for al dog-themed afternoon. Pups will have the opportunity to tackle an agility course, explore pet-related vendors, and participate in pet costume contests scheduled for 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Festivities include the opportunity for professional pet portraits, caricatures, and the chance to adopt pets from the Humane Society booth. The Westfield High School Animal Club will have a booth to design custom collar bows for pets.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County will collect essential shelter supplies, including items like Easy Cheese, canned dog and cat food, 55-gallon trash bags and plush dog toys. Attendees who make donations will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three gift baskets valued at more than $100 each. Raffle tickets from the Humane Society will also be available for purchase at $5 per ticket.

“Everyone loves Barktoberfest; it is by far one of our most popular events. It’s a great way to kick off the fall season with the entire family,” stated Kayla Arnold, director of Westfield Welcome.

Tickets for the event are $5 per person. Children 3 and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at westfieldwelcome.ticketleap.com/barktoberfest2023.

Ample free public parking will be available at Westfield High School.

For more, visit westfieldwelcome.com/barktoberfest.