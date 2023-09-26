Column: Really groovy ‘60s terms

Sure, we could discuss some far-out, groovy words we’re all hip to (if you can dig it). However, today’s installment of Grammar Guy discusses some of the less common 60’s slang I think we should give another try. So, before you can reply with a “sock it to me,” it’s time to get in our verbal time machines and split.

Copacetic: No problems — things are all right. I’d like to see a version of “copacetic” used sarcastically like the “this is fine” meme featuring the dog sitting in a burning room. Is your world collapsing around you? It’s copecetic. Everything is copecetic.

Shine me on: When someone was ignoring your presence. This was the 60’s equivalent of “ghosting.” I’m tired of hearing people say “ghosting,” so let’s pepper in “shine me on” to our conversations.

It’s a gas: That thing is fun. If you’re having a great time doing something, insert this phrase into your lexicon. For example, “I’m staying home tonight with a warm blanket and some reruns of ‘Antiques Roadshow.’ It’s a gas.”

Scratch, bread, dough: Money. Although most people don’t carry cash anymore, my millennial counterparts could say things like, “I’ll never have enough bread to afford a house; boomers say it’s because I’m buying too much avocado toast.”

Fink: A tattle tale. My kids inform me of everything the other one is doing, especially if it’s something they hadn’t ought to be doing. Instead of calling each other “tattle tale,” I’m going to teach them the word “fink.” This will introduce some variety into my everyday kid chaos.

Hodad: Someone who doesn’t surf, especially a person who just hangs out at the beach. In the much-acclaimed 2023 film “Barbie,” Ken’s main skill is hanging out on the beach. He doesn’t swim, surf or make sandcastles. He’s quite the hodad.

Sosh: A person who is stuck-up or snooty. In today’s influencer culture, I’m ready to bring back “sosh.” Whenever I see a teenage hooligan making a TikTok dance video in public, I’m going to stand in the background of the frame and declare them a good-for-nothing sosh. Call me square, but I think that’s a funny idea.

Beat feet: Leaving somewhere quickly. About twenty minutes into any party, I’m ready to beat feet. I’m jazzed once I get into my scuzz bucket and burn rubber out of the host’s cul-de-sac.

Are there any ‘60s words or phrases you still use (or want to bring back)? Don’t flip your wig — just send that golden oldie to my inbox.