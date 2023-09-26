IU Health volunteers participate in Days of Service event

On Sept. 22, IU Health volunteers joined hands to tackle community projects aimed at improving the health and well-being of Hamilton County residents by enhancing public spaces. The 15th annual Days of Service event, organized by IU Health, saw a team of volunteers take on various projects at Cool Creek Park.

Indiana has the 12th-highest adult obesity rate in the nation, with Hamilton County reporting an obesity prevalence of 26.3 percent. Recognizing the importance of creating environments that encourage physical activity and overall wellness, IU Health embarked on the initiative to extend its mission beyond the hospital walls.

Volunteers from IU Health North and IU Health Saxony hospitals offered their time and effort to contribute to the cause. They were given the flexibility to choose between morning and afternoon shifts, or even both, as they actively participated in the community improvement projects.

By dedicating their time and energy to these projects, IU Health volunteers have contributed significantly to the betterment of Cool Creek Park and, in turn, to the overall health of Hamilton County residents, according to IU Health.