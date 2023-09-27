Providence Home + Garden Center aims to beautify, build community

What started as an idea in 2018 for Christy and Joel Kempson gained steam during the pandemic shutdowns in 2020 and came to fruition in mid-June on 10 acres the couple already owned at 3200 Sheridan Rd. in Noblesville.

Originally envisioned as a nursery and garden store, the concept grew to include a coffee shop, home decor retail offerings, gathering spaces, walking trails, dog park and more.

Providence Home + Garden Center launched about half of the envisioned features available. The shop is planning to hold a grand opening celebration on Oct. 28, with the final amenities – including the walking trails with nature play areas and dog park – set for completion in 2024.

The center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with homestore hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at providencehomegarden.com or by emailing [email protected].

Christy Kempson, a mother of three who previously worked as a nurse and decorated homes for sale, answered the following questions about the new business.

Beyond your family’s background in landscaping and home decor, what inspired the creation of Providence Home + Garden Center?

We love going places where our kids can do their own thing and we can relax. So, we started dreaming up this place that would fit your typical family. (There is) something for the dad to do, and something for the mom to do and something for the kids, where everyone could find their little thing and it felt comfortable.

One of your goals is to offer a space where people can build community. What do you mean by that?

We wanted people to feel like they have a place they can come as a “third place.” You have your home and your work, but where is that “third place” where you can build relationships and meet with people? We have seen some really cool (connections) happen so far.

What has the community response been to the concept so far?

It’s been incredible. It’s been amazing. There are definitely things we still need to figure out, but for the most part (the community has) been so grateful that we made a space like this. They say it’s so nice to have something on this side of town, because most everything is in downtown Noblesville.

Why did you expand and renovate an existing house on the site to serve as the main building for the business rather than construct something new?

We want a place where people can feel peaceful, at rest and comfortable. That’s why we structured the store to be set up like a home. We wanted it to feel like you are coming home, in a place that was organized yet inspiring, bringing beauty and creativity back.

Is there anything else you want the community to know?

A lot of small businesses in Noblesville have been crazy supportive. They want to cheer you on and share about you, and that’s been so humbling. I went in thinking we’re in this on our own, and it’s not been the case at all. That’s been a very humbling feeling, and it makes you want to support other people, too.