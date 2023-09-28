Current Publishing
U.S. Marine Band will perform a free concert Oct. 27 at the Palladium. (Photo courtesy of the Center for the Performing Arts)

U.S. Marine Band free tickets available Sept. 29

The historic ensemble that cemented America’s fascination with march music will perform a free concert Oct. 27 at the Center for the Performing Arts. Currently marking its 225th anniversary, the United States Marine Band – dubbed “The President’s Own” when it debuted for Thomas Jefferson – is the nation’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. The band plays hundreds of official performances annually, many at the White House, accompanying famous entertainers and performing for State arrival ceremonies, dinners and receptions. Its national tours began in 1891 under then-Director John Philip Sousa, who led the group for 12 years before launching his famous civilian band.
Scheduled for 8 p.m Oct. 27, at the Palladium, the wide-ranging program assembled by Director Col. Jason K. Fettig will include traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the Armed Forces.
Free tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 29, by phone at 317-843-3800 or in person at the Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office, 1 Carter Green, Carmel. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Due to anticipated high demand, tickets are limited to four per household and are not available online.
The event is part of the 2023-2024 Center Presents Season, presented in partnership with Allied Solutions.


