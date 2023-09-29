Snapshot: City of Carmel unveils 3 more Seward Johnson sculptures

Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell, left, and Mayor Jim Brainard attend a Sept. 22 ceremony to unveil three sculptures by J. Seward Johnson recently installed in the Arts & Design District. “Shaping Up,” shown here, features a woman jogging and can be found south of 1st Street SW near the Monon Greenway. The other sculptures are “Wine, Food and Thou,” installed in front of Savor restaurant on west Main Street, and “Strolling Professor,” installed in front of Woody’s Library Restaurant on east Main Street. (Photo by Edward Redd)