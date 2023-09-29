Current Publishing
Westfield mayor tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized with complications

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized receiving treatment for the virus. Cook, who recently returned from vacation, began experiencing illness symptoms upon his return.

Cook, who had previously been vaccinated and recently received a booster, is reportedly resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery according to city officials.

Cook remains in close communication with his senior staff and is actively engaged in fulfilling his mayoral duties, according to his staff. He will return to his official duties when he receives medical clearance.

 


