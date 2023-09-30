Carmel in brief — October 3, 2023

Clarification – In the Sept. 26 edition of Current in Carmel, a questionnaire answer from Carmel City Council at-large candidate Rich Taylor did not appear for the question “What do you want readers to know about you?” because of a technological error. Taylor’s response is: “I want to ensure that Carmel remains one of the best places to live in the country. My wife, Lauren, and I have lived in Carmel for 18 years and have been blessed with two beautiful children, aged 8 and 4. As a husband and father, I want my family to live in a safe community and for my children to have access to some of the best schools in the state and country. Carmel has done a tremendous job of providing this for me and my family, and I will work to ensure that our city continues to thrive for years to come.”

Community block party – Genesis Church, 13200 Old Meridian St., is hosting a community block party from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The free event will include food, bounce houses and other activities for children and adults. Learn more at GenesisChurch.me.

Inaugural Fall Spectacular – The Midland neighborhood will host the inaugural Fall Spectacular at the Station from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at 17361 Ackerson Blvd. in Westfield. The free event will include pumpkin picking, face painting, live music, bounce houses, food and beverage trucks and more. Learn more atnd reserve a spot at eventbrite.com/e/midland-fall-spectacular-tickets-711501950487.

Oktoberfest returns to City Center – The City of Carmel’s Oktoberfest is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 6 at Carmel City Center on the southwest corner of Range Line Road and City Center Drive. The free event will feature live music by Der Polkatz, food and beverage vendors, shopping at the center’s retailers and more.

Aviation Hall of Fame inductees – The Carmel-based Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2023 at a banquet set for Oct. 7 at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. This year’s honorees are:

Boyd L. Ashcraft, Maj. Gen. USAFR (Ret.), distinguished military and airline pilot

Paul Frank Baer, 1st American ace of WWI

Thomas Q. Carney, Ph.D., Purdue University professor emeritus and pilot

Robert A. Duncan, pilot, FAA examiner, Indianapolis airport director, and aviation lawyer

Dave Gevers, pilot, inventor, patent holder, educator, mechanic and EAA leader

Matthew D. Hagens, pilot and Indiana aviation entrepreneur

Margaret Hamilton, pioneering NASA software engineer, National Aviation Hall of Fame Member

Lewis A. Jackson, Ph.D., pilot, designer, FAA examiner, educator, Tuskegee trainer

Learn more at inahof.org.

Crooked Stick to host championship – Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel has been announced as the host site of the U.S. Senior Open Championship in 2028, an event it last hosted in 2009. The U.S. Senior Open is open to professional golfers and amateurs with a handicap index not exceeding 3.4 who are at least 50 years of age by the start of championship play. The field of 156 players will compete in two rounds of stroke play, after which the field will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties for the final 36 holes. The 2024 championship will be held at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island.

Learn about Toastmasters – The Polished Brash Toastmasters Club will hold an open house from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Delta Faucet, 55 E. 111th St. in Carmel, to provide information about the organization for anyone interested in furthering communication and leadership skills. Attendees (in person and virtual options available) will observe a meeting and have the opportunity to ask questions. RSVP or request more information by emailing [email protected].

State of the City address – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will present his final State of the City address at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green. Tickets for the event, which is presented by OneZone, are $40 and may be purchased at thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events/events/2324/rental/state-of-the-city.

Road project wins award – The City of Carmel has won the Safe System Approach Roundabout Project award from the Institute of Traffic Engineers for the Main Street Corridor project. The project, completed earlier this year, features two new roundabouts and corridor improvements in front of Carmel High School. It was designed to make Main Street safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, particularly CHS students and users of the Carmel Clay Public Library.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Summer interns recognized – U.S. Sen. Todd Young recently recognized Hoosier students who participated in the summer internship program in his Indiana offices, including Adam Spensley, a senior from Carmel attending Purdue University. The students assisted with daily activities and special projects related to legislation, communications, and constituent services. Students interested in applying for the internship program can learn more by calling 202-224-5623.

Large Auction of Small Quilts – The Quilters Guild of Indianapolis will present a Large Auction of Small Quilts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Zionsville Town Hall, 1100 West Oak St. Visit quiltguildindy.net to view pictures of handmade quilts and bags in the silent and live auction. Proceeds from the auction support the growth and development of quilting in the area through art, education and community. In 2022, QGI donated more than 1,200 quilts to local charities.

Remove invasives, receive free plants – The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide up to three, 3-gallon native trees or shrubs for free to Hamilton County residents who show proof of removal of an invasive species from their property. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Democratic caucus interns – State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn is inviting college students and recent college graduates to apply for internships with the Indiana House Democratic Caucus. The internships will span the upcoming legislative session running from January through March 2024 and take place in Indianapolis at the Indiana Statehouse. Interns will receive a biweekly stipend of $900 and the chance to earn academic credit (dependent on each intern’s college). Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31, with a priority deadline of Oct. 15. Learn more and apply at indianahousedemocrats.org/student-opportunities/internships.

Superbike Cup championship – Carmel native Nolan Lamkin continued his success in the Superbike Cup class winning the championship title one weekend early and having another first- and-second place result. He finished the season with seven wins in the Superbike Cup class.

Christkindlmarkt mug unveiled – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has unveiled the 2023 design of the market’s boot mug. This year’s mug will be rose colored, with a dark red interior. Along with the updated color, this year’s mug features views of the Palladium, ice skaters on the Ice at Carter Green and the Glühwein Pyramid – one of the signature sights at the market. The mugs will be available for sale on-site at the market for $6 each, while supplies last. The market will be open Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

OneZone retirement – Patty Steffen has announced her retirement from OneZone after 16 years of employment with the chamber of commerce. She worked for the Carmel Chamber of Commerce before it merged with the Fishers Chamber of Commerce in 2015, becoming OneZone. Steffen worked as the director of investor relations.

Synergize ownership changes – Shaun and Tiffany Goodyear, founders of Indy Facets Private Jeweler, have become part owners of Synergize, a Carmel-based social-professional organization. The Goodyears have been members of Synergize since late 2021. Indy Facets Private Jeweler has been a corporate sponsor of the organization since mid-2022. Those wanting to learn more about recent changes to the organization are invited to The Synergize Experience, a free event set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Bar Louie, 1111 W. Main St., Suite 140, in Carmel. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Pickle on Penn hires – Pickle On Penn, a new pickleball-focused country club set to open later this year, announced the addition of Ryan Atkinson as general manager and director of pickleball and Ryan Sunderland as head chef, effective fall of 2023. Atkinson comes to POP from Broadmoor Country Club, where he serves as director of pickleball and the Indianapolis Racquet Club, where he is a primary coaching professional. Sunderland will lead the launch of The Kitchen at Pickle on Penn. After honing his skills in catering, food & beverage, and hospitality management at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, Sunderland helped transform several restaurants before most recently launching Social Cantina at Midtown in Carmel.

Franchise Rock Star – Joe Sunderman, a Penn Station East Coast Subs multi-unit franchise owner, was recently named a 2023 Franchise Rock Star. Penn Station honored Sunderman, who owns the restaurant in Carmel, in the Millennial category in Franchise Business Review’s annual Rock Star awards. The award highlights Sunderman’s leadership, business sense and commitment to community engagement.

Business Hall of Fame inductees – Junior Achievement of Central Indiana has announced the four Laureates who will be inducted into the Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame this year. They are Aasif M. Bade, founder and CEO of Ambrose Property Group; Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck’s Hybrids; Carolene Mays, founder and CEO, Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc. and Carolene Mays Inspiring Leadership, LLC; and Brian Payne, former president and CEO of Central Indiana Community Foundation, former president of The Indianapolis Foundation and former managing director of the Indiana Repertory Theatre. The honorees will be inducted at the 35th annual Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame Gala on Nov. 3 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Merchants Bank adds brand ambassadors – Carmel-based Merchants Bank of Indiana has signed Indiana University basketball players Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau as its newest brand ambassadors. As brand ambassadors, Galloway and Reneau will make personal appearances and participate in other advertising opportunities to promote Merchants Bank’s various lines of business.

Real estate recognition – Nicki Simon Felix with Keller Williams in Carmel has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD recognition for experience, knowledge and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Felix is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, a group of real estate professionals who have completed the institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. Felix has been in real estate since 2017 and specializes in Hamilton County and the surrounding Indianapolis Metropolitan Area.

Carmel resident elected chair – Carmel resident Steven Caltrider, vice president and chief intellectual property counsel at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has been elected chair of the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law. Caltrider will serve a one-year term ending in August 2024. The ABA-IPL advances the development and improvement of intellectual property laws and their fair and just administration. Prior to joining Dana-Farber, Caltrider retired as vice president and general patent counsel for Eli Lilly and Company.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Ice Miller hire – Maddie Augustus of Carmel has joined Ice Miller’s public affairs group as senior director of public affairs. As a registered lobbyist, she focuses on state legislative and executive branch lobbying on behalf of clients. She works with the firm’s public affairs clients to develop and implement public policy strategies and works on state and federal government procurement and public and government relations issue management. Prior to joining Ice Miller, Augustus served as director of government relations for the Insurance Institute of Indiana.

Ben’s Ranch Foundation receives grant – Carmel-based Ben’s Ranch Foundation has received a grant of $97,660 from Lilly Endowment Inc. to help establish school-based programs, expand small group programming and serve more Central Indiana teens struggling with mental health. Ben’s Ranch Foundation operates and supports programs designed to connect teens who have mental health challenges to jobs on farms and at stables and equine therapy facilities. The organization has found that exposure to hard work, nature and animals complements traditional therapies and helps teens relieve stress, build confidence and learn new skills.

Vaccines available – Kroger Health is offering vaccinations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at Kroger grocery and Little Clinic locations, including in Carmel at 1217 S. Range Line Rd. and 10679 N. Michigan Rd. While customers can choose to walk-in to receive vaccines, they are also welcome to make an appointment. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit kroger.com/vaccinations.

Blue Hope Bash – The Blue Hope Bash is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. The fundraiser for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance will include a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment and dancing. Learn more and purchase tickets at impact.ccalliance.org/event/2023-indianapolis-blue-hope-bash/e452763.

Caregiver Sip and Meet – Little Star ABA Therapy will present a Sip and Meet for mothers and female caregivers of people with developmental disabilities from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Rejoicing Vine, 8440 W. 82nd St. in Indianapolis. The event will include tastings, a tour of the winery and guided discussions. Cost is $25. Register at littlestaraba.org/for-families/mom-and-female-caregiver-events.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].