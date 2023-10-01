New Pilgrim Lutheran Church pastor no stranger to Carmel congregation

Daniel Fugate is quite familiar with Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

“It’s a great congregation. I know that because I’ve actually been a member. I joined when we moved here,” Fugate said.

Fugate, 59, began his job as pastor at the Carmel church Sept. 6 with his first service Sept. 10. He previously worked as assistant to the bishop of the Indiana-Kentucky Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America for nearly seven years.

Bishop William O. Gafkjen will officially install Fugate at a service at 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the church, 3650 W. 106th St.

“I’m involved in our denomination at the national level with a variety of children, youth and family ministry organizations,” Fugate said. “I’m excited to work and revitalize our children and youth ministry efforts at Pilgrim Lutheran. I’m also excited because it’s a strong congregation that is really dedicated to serving the community. Service has always been an important part of my ministry. I also like Pilgrim because it’s a place that welcomes people and people can really belong. That kind of community is an important thing to me as well.”

There are services at 8 and 10 a.m. each Sunday.

“Like all congregations, COVID created some challenges because there was a period of time where the congregation was worshiping online,” Fugate said. “We have maintained an online presence because we livestream the service and we’ve had some people who are shut-ins who previously weren’t able to participate in the worship who now can because we’ve continued the livestream.”

Fugate’s wife, Karen, is a teacher at Westfield Middle School. They have two sons. Jason is an associate pastor for Children, Youth and Family Ministries at Gloria Del Lutheran Church in Crestview Hills, Ky., and Brent works at Conner Prairie in Fishers.

Prior to moving to Carmel, Fugate served as associate pastor for Children, Youth and Family Ministries at Trinity English Lutheran in Fort Wayne for 10 years. Fugate, who is from the Detroit area, also served congregations in Michigan and Ohio.