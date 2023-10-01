Zionsville Fire Department wins three statewide awards

The Zionsville Fire Department received three awards at the recent 2023 Indiana Emergency Response Conference.

The ZFD received the 2023 EMS for Children award for advancements made related to pediatric and child training and emergency services related to children.

Hosted by the Indiana Fire Chief’s Association, the IERC awards program recognizes outstanding achievements and honors the accomplishments of Indiana public safety members.

ZFD firefighter/EMT Kaia Warner received the IERC 2023 EMT of the Year Award for the State of Indiana. According to the ZFD, Warner has been with ZFD for a little over one year. He is respected by his peers and has a unique way of making patients feel at ease during an emergency, according to a press release from the ZFD.

ZFD EMS Manager Kerry O’Haver received the IERC 2023 EMS Officer of Year award for the State of Indiana. According to the ZFD, O’Haver has been with ZFD for more than two and a half years and has taken the department’s emergency medical services training and education to the next level.

“It was an exciting evening for our firefighters and for the department to be recognized statewide for their hard work and dedication. I am extremely proud of our team,” ZFD Chief James VanGorder said.